A man has claimed he has "never been so ripped off" as to purchasing a $15 chicken roll in Byron Bay.
BURGER OUTRAGE: Man regrets 'one bite for $15'

JASMINE BURKE
by
28th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A MAN has claimed he has "never been so ripped off" after buying a $15 bite-sized burger in Byron Bay.

Steve Colman took to Facebook's Byron Bay Community Board to express his anger over the chicken roll from one of the town's many eateries.

A picture of the roll shows it to be slider size.

"I'm spewing. Could've got a good burger, chips and a drink from BayGer," Mr Colman said.

But, he said, he was in a rush and hungry, and after a quick fix.

His post attracted more than 120 comments, with a number of people labelling the price of the burger "robbery".

Amelia MacQueen declared Mr Colman's meal a "one bite for $15".

Stephanie Paris: "I remember when this type of burger was $2.90 at the Empire in Mullum."

Glenn Reeve gave the tip of a trip to Woolworths: "Whole free-range chicken, cooked, $10. Six rolls, $2.50. You do the maths."

Manuela Koenig said Mr Colman could've got a whole meal for $15 at The Middle Pub in Mullumbimby.

Tim Cassidy wrote: "It probably has golden turmeric dust on it. Mate, you got a bargain!"

Simon Fitzpatrick: "Welcome to Byron Bay ... slow down, chill out and cough up $$$$."

 

Lemo's owner Marika Gava with their popular burger outside the front of the store in Casino. Marc Stapelberg

But Northern Star readers know where to get a bargain.

You recently voted for the Northern Rivers' best burger in a poll, providing a list of options for a hearty feed.

Among them was the Big Truckie Burger - a meat pattie, two rashers of bacon, egg, pineapple, onion, lettuce, tomato, beetroot and cheese, sandwiched between an eight-inch roll - which cost $9.50 at Lemo's at Casino.

That sounds pretty good to us.

