Bureau warns storm activity possible for Burnett

THE Wide Bay Burnett could be in for some storm activity on Sunday afternoon. Willis Stringer

MORE thunderstorms are expected for the Wide Bay Burnett on Sunday afternoon as a trough develops in the region.

Bureau of Meteorology metereologist Andrew Bufalino said there was "quite a decent chance for some activity" over the next few days.

"There's a possibility of large hail, damaging winds and rainfall from this thunderstorm activity in the Wide Bay Burnett as of Sunday afternoon," Mr Bufalino said.

Mr Bufalino said the storms were being caused by moisture in the air and a combination of troughs.

"Residents could expect up to 25mm of rainfall on Sunday but it all depends on where people are situated, some could get less, some could get more," Mr Bufalino said.

"We're expecting the storms to develop early to mid afternoon, those around Gayndah and Kingaroy will definitely be getting the storm."

Mr Bufalino said it's possible the storms will persist until Tuesday night.