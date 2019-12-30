Bureau predicts rainy New Year's Eve and day
WILL rain finally fall on Bundaberg, or will it be another case of disappointment?
A chance of showers and storms is predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday.
The prediction follows unfulfilled estimates of heavy rainfall over Christmas.
A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said a surface trough was moving through and was today, sitting to the north of the region but travelling further south.
"There's an increased chance of showers and storms," she said.