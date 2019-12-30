Bureau predicts rainy New Year's Eve and day

Will the heavens open over Bundaberg?

Will the heavens open over Bundaberg? Mike Knott BUN221117WEATHER3

WILL rain finally fall on Bundaberg, or will it be another case of disappointment?

A chance of showers and storms is predicted for tomorrow and Wednesday.

The prediction follows unfulfilled estimates of heavy rainfall over Christmas.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said a surface trough was moving through and was today, sitting to the north of the region but travelling further south.

"There's an increased chance of showers and storms," she said.