Bureau issues Wide Bay Burnett thunderstorm warning

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central and South East Queensland.

This covers Wide Bay and Burnett, Capricornia, Southeast Coast and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

A map of the predicted storm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises residents should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm, beware of fallen trees and powerlines, seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

QFES has also advised if flash flooding does occur, never to drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

More to come.