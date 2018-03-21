Menu
A STRONG wind warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast coastal waters for Wednesday with south easterlies expected to increase to 55 km/h.
Bureau issues strong wind warning

Bill Hoffman
by
21st Mar 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM

A STRONG wind warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast and south east Queensland waters for today.

South easterly winds are expected to reach 55km/h offshore late afternoon and into the evening after increasing from 28km/h to 46km/h through the middle of the day.

Seas were expected to increase from 1.5m to 2.5m this morning.

The warning comes as the Bureau of Meteorology upgraded to high, the likelihood of a cyclone forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria later in the week.

The BOM said a weak tropical low in the northeastern Arafura Sea about 500km north of Nhulunbuy was expected to move west before changing direction and begin shifting towards the southeast during Thursday.

There was now a greater than 50 per cent chance the tropical low may develop into a tropical cyclone by Friday.

The BOM says the likelihood of a a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea over the next three days remained very low, a rating with a less than five per cent probability.

