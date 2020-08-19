Menu
Health fund BUPA has announced it will defer premium increases until March 2021 in a major win for some of its members.
Insurance giant defers premium increase

by Sue Dunlevy and David Mills
19th Aug 2020 3:55 PM
Health Fund BUPA will defer the premium increase scheduled for 1 October for a further six months until March 2021 in a major win for some health fund members.

But the deal will only apply to customers on the Federal Government's COVID-19 JobKeeper and JobSeeker support packages.

This means all other BUPA members can still expect their premiums to rise on October 1.

Health funds have saved over $1 billion from surgery bans and the inability to use physiotherapists and dentists due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bupa Health Insurance Managing Director Emily Amos said: "The last thing someone who has lost their job or had their wages cut during this time needs is a price rise.

"For the 36,000 Bupa customers that have already received financial hardship relief, they won't need to do anything to make this happen. We will automatically apply the delay to their policy.

"Other customers on JobKeeper or JobSeeker can contact us to apply for the deferral.

"Other customers not on these government support programs are also able to apply for other forms of financial hardship assistance, including a possible three months premium suspension," she said.

