Bunny hopping: Addo-Carr eyes Rabbits, Johnston on outer

Alex Johnston could be on the way out of the Rabbitohs and Josh Addo-Carr in.

The future of Alex Johnston is in doubt at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

He has been in talks with the Wests Tigers in recent weeks.

There is speculation Souths are keen to lure Kangaroos winger Josh Addo-Carr to Redfern next season.

Not that Melbourne Storm are in any hurry to release him from the final two years of his contract.

Addo-Carr is a Souths junior who is apparently keen to return home to live in Sydney.

LOT TO LIKE FROM IRON MIKE

Jeff Fenech's just-married daughter Jessica and husband Carmelo met Mike Tyson on their honeymoon in the US.

"He treated them like royalty," her dad and Tyson's long-time mate Fenech said.

"It was really nice. Mike rang me to say what a beautiful young lady my daughter is."

Jeff Fenech’s daughter Jessica introduces her new husband to Mike Tyson.

SAM SALUTES SUTTON

Sam Burgess is trying to keep a low profile since the publicity blaze from Sean Garlick's 50th birthday party in Mexico. It won't, however, stop him from paying tribute to John Sutton at a celebration dinner at Souths Juniors on Friday night.

More than 300 people, including Burgess and many of the Rabbitohs' NRL squad, will attend the function. Sutton, who turned 35 earlier this week, will take on a role with the Rabbitohs' coaching staff in 2020. Tickets from the South Juniors website: www.thejuniors.com.au

PONTING CLEANS UP

Ricky Ponting is known as "Punter" because he happens to be a very good one.

The ex-Australian cricket captain noticed Vow and Declare was paying $151 with corporate bookmakers in the early betting markets at the beginning of the year and snapped it up. He was celebrating like he'd won an Ashes series after the race.

Two Melbourne-based turf journos also had a huge win on the horse, grabbing odds of $201 when betting opened on the race.

Ricky and Rianna Ponting attend Oaks Day at Flemington.

TEST DIDN'T RATE

One of the great rugby league Test matches of all time was a television ratings disaster.

The Tonga-Kangaroos thriller last weekend got shoved from Nine's main channel to GEM and rated only 150,000 on free to air.

Fox Sports had 193,000 for a combined audience of 343,000.

This compares to the Rugby World Cup final on Channel 10 and Fox Sports that did a combined 942,000 on the same night.

FLETCH IS A BANGA OF A SANGA

Bryan Fletcher says a sandwich named after him is “outstanding”.

Even in the NRL off-season, Fox Sports funny man Bryan Fletcher is big in Bondi.

A recently opened sandwich and salad shop has an item on the menu called The Fletch, which has proved popular with locals and tourists.

It's a beef brisket, herb mayo, swiss cheese, pickles and coleslaw sandwich.

"I called in and tried it the other day," Fletch said. "Dan, the owner of the shop, is a big fan. It's outstanding."

SWITCHING OFF

Peter Beattie has gone completely off air since standing down as chairman of the independent commission. Not only has his Twitter account been shut but the former Queensland premier has also changed his phone to a private number.