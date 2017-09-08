27°
Bunnings vouchers up for grabs at money-saving event

SWITCH ON: Learn how to save money and power at the event, where $50 Bunnings vouchers are being given away as lucky door prizes. Will Hunter

BUNDY residents are being invited to an information session on electricity bills and understanding how to save energy and money.

Switch On... Bundaberg is being hosted by the Queensland Council of Social Service on Thursday, September 14.

Attendees will be able to find out about rebates and other help available as well as what they can do to manage their energy use and costs.

It will also help people to understand the charges and how to read power bill.

"We know that electricity costs are a major expense for people throughout Queensland,” said QCOSS Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Henley.

"This session has been designed to help people understand their bill and where they can make savings.

"We are also keen to hear the tips that people in Bundaberg have for cutting down their electricity bills”.

There will be lucky door prizes of $50 Bunnings Vouchers and opportunities to have one-to-one conversation with QCOSS and Ergon staff where people can discuss their own energy use and raise any other issues.

Two sessions will be held, at 3.30pm and 5.30pm, at Brothers Sports Club.

SWITCH ON ... BUNDABERG

What: Find out about rebates and help available, learn how to read power bills and understand charges and find out how you can save power and money

Where: Brothers Sports Club

When: Thursday, September 14

Times: 3.30pm or 5.30pm

