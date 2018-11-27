Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bunnings Warehouse is set to offer a buy now, pay later option at all its Australian stores in time for Christmas.
Bunnings Warehouse is set to offer a buy now, pay later option at all its Australian stores in time for Christmas.
Business

Bunnings offer buy now, pay later

by Stephanie Bennett
27th Nov 2018 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNNINGS is the latest major retailer to jump on the buy now, pay later trend, just in time for Christmas.

The national hardware chain announced today it has struck a deal with Openpay, following a successful pilot program within its kitchen division in its Victorian stores.

Openpay, which allows customers to purchase goods instore and pay later on an interest-free, fortnightly basis over between two and 18 months, will be available in all stores across all divisions from early next month.

Bunnings has previously not offered customers any of the popular buy now, pay later payment options, such as Afterpay and Zip Pay.

Bunnings' managing director Michael Schneider said the decision was based on customer feedback.

"We are always listening to our customers and team on ways we can provide a better experience," he said.

"This type of payment method has been on the top of customers' wish lists, with more than 500 customers requesting a buy now, pay later option, so we are really excited to have Openpay available for our Australian customers from early December."

Openpay chief revenue officer Dion Appel said the deal would expand Openpay's presence in the retail market, with the service also available at other major chains including Spotlight, Carpet Court and Godfreys.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with one of Australia's largest businesses and leading brands in the home improvement space," he said.

More Stories

after pay bunnings editors picks

Top Stories

    Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    premium_icon Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    Offbeat AN APPLE Tree Creek mother was gobsmacked to discover a python slowly feasting on a bat in her backyard before the school run.

    Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    premium_icon Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    News A man has been taken to hospital with heat-related illnesses

    LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: 'It will soon be too dangerous to drive'

    LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: 'It will soon be too dangerous to drive'

    News Baffle Creek Convenience Store's effort in face of danger

    • 27th Nov 2018 4:03 PM
    How to help Qld's bushfire victims

    How to help Qld's bushfire victims

    Environment The charities to go to to help bushfire victims

    • 27th Nov 2018 3:55 PM

    Local Partners