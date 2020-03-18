Bunnings mum's creative solution to toilet paper crisis

A mum has shared her clever idea for tackling the toilet paper crisis.

A CREATIVE Aussie mum has shared her solution to Australia's toilet paper crisis.

She explains how she came up with her clever idea.

"Due to my last four trips to buy toilet paper being unsuccessful in the past week - I decided to find a solution," she said on the Bunnings Mums Facebook page.

"I found my solution at Bunnings (with the help of my overlocker).

"As a household of girls and so a lot of use of toilet paper, I found a solution today.

"I made 80 of these microfibre clothes - after use they go straight into a bucket of bleach with a lid on it (which sits beside the toilet) and when the bucket is full then they will be washed in a separate load with Napisan."

Matilda Hayman said it had allowed the family to hold on to the precious toilet paper supplies they did have.

"It has reduced our use of toilet paper which we can save for more pressing toilet visits," she said.

"Pack of 20 microfiber clothes about $11.95 from Bunnings - I cut these into quarters and overlocked the raw edges (so got 80 - about 15c each) - small bucket with lid also from Bunnings about $6.50.

"Environmentally friendly, reusable and reduces flushing so saves on water - think our household alone would save about 25 flushes a day so can justify a small load to wash every couple of days.

"Was going to use old towels but microfibre is softer for the feminine bits and dries quicker when washed.

"If we could all do this it would reduce the need for toilet paper, save us all money in the long run and better for the environment. Just a thought."