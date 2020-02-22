Bunnings deal leads cops to Aladdin’s cave of drugs, guns

A HIGH-LEVEL drug supplier who dabbled in the stock market when he wasn't selling wholesale to dealers has been jailed after police found $1 million worth of heroin and a cache of illegal weapons in a suburban Brisbane home.

Sze Chun Chan, 38, came to the attention of police in May 2018 when he was spotted doing a drug deal with another man in the carpark of a Bunnings store in Bethania, where he supplied the man with more than 900g of a white crystal substance.

Police found the drugs were 74 per cent pure methamphetamine.

Later that year, police raided Chan's Algester and Robertson properties, where they found a haul of modified weapons, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and a suitcase full of drugs.

The items were strewn between children's toys and laundry products, in cars and under beds.

Chan was later charged with eight offences including supplying dangerous drugs, possessing property from drug supply, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property from trafficking.

He pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court this week to the offences and was handed a head sentence of nine years' jail.

The court heard when police arrived at Chan's Robertson address in November two years ago they asked if he had any money to declare.

He told them he only had a "couple of hundred bucks".

But this could not have been further from the truth.

Inside the garage of the father-of-one's home, officers found a shoebox in the boot of Chan's red Mazda MX-5 sports coupe.

The box had $195,000 in cash spewing out.

Back in the house, detectives seized nine phones before they went with Chan to another property which he had occupied, the court heard this week.

At the Algester property, stuffed into a built-in wardrobe was a suitcase with 14 heat-sealed packages of heroin - which police say had a street value of about $1 million.

Under a bed at the same property, police found a pump-action shot gun.

In and around a safe in the laundry, there was a modified semiautomatic rifle, a knuckle duster and knives, as well as 100 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, the court heard.

A Desert Eagle .45 calibre handgun was also found, the court was told.

Police also seized a loaded .22 calibre handgun and five semiautomatic pistols.

A further $184,000 in cash was found at the property and about $10,000 of US currency.

In a car that was at the property and a large toolbox, police later located a 12-gauge shotgun, two more pistols, a Glock magazine and boxes of ammunition.

During his sentencing hearing this week, the court heard Chan was born in China and studied information technology at QUT.

He also completed a masters in information systems at Central Queensland University, before becoming a light-vehicle mechanic and opening his own business.

Chan, who is now a stock market trader, said he had never used drugs himself but got involved in "illegal work" because his ex-wife was blackmailing him.

He claimed she made him buy her expensive gifts in exchange for contact with his son in 2017.

The court heard Chan met a man at a club who introduced him to the work and once he began peddling drugs he felt he could not stop because he would risk the safety of his family.

Chan was this week sentenced to several terms of imprisonment, including nine years' jail for possessing drugs and six years' behind bars for supplying dangerous drugs. He will be eligible to apply for parole in 2023.