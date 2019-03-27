Menu
Councillor Judy Peters.
Councillor Judy Peters. Candyce Braithwaite
Bundy's young people given change to have voice heard

27th Mar 2019 3:02 PM
BUNDABERG'S young people will have the opportunity to speak and be heard on topics of bullying and violence during Youth Month.

The RE:ACT Youth Summit After Dark will be kicking off on April 30, aiming to get involved with the region's youth from 12 to 25 years, and the community is urged to get involved.

Bundaberg Regional Councillor Judy Peters said the event was a platform to see what locals are saying on topics that are prevalent in our youth community.

"It's the perfect avenue for an open discussion in a safe environment,” Cr Peters said.

"The summit will shine the light on bullying and violence through perspective of our younger generation.”

The event will be held in the Bundaberg Multiplex from 5pm to 8pm, and will include a barbecue fundraiser, entertainment, information stalls and an exhibition.

