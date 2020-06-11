Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HITTING OUT: Del Smith and Jenny Lee enjoy a game of croquet between showers of rain at the Bundaberg Croquet Club. Picture: Mike Knott
HITTING OUT: Del Smith and Jenny Lee enjoy a game of croquet between showers of rain at the Bundaberg Croquet Club. Picture: Mike Knott
News

Bundy’s winter weather to warm up

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
11th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY be winter, but things are going to heat up in the Rum City this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 26 degrees this weekend with rain also possible around the region.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff from the Bureau of Meteorology said there were a few different things contributing to the weather change.

“We have some wind pushing through from the ocean bringing some humidity to insulate the temperatures, bringing them up through the day,” she said.

“The biggest difference we’ll see is in the overnight temperatures.

“There is also a rain band moving through which is associated with a cold front from the southern states.”

Ms Hoff said the weather activity was normal for this time of year as we head into the dry season and temperatures would begin to cool down again by Monday.

She said the Bundaberg region could today see thunderstorms towards the afternoon.

bundaberg weather forecast bundy weather bunweather weather forecast
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full steam ahead: Wallaville rail extension change approved

        premium_icon Full steam ahead: Wallaville rail extension change approved

        News A SPOKESWOMAN for the Isis mill has given an expected completion date for its cane train extension.

        • 11th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        How you could be one snap away from winning $2.5k

        premium_icon How you could be one snap away from winning $2.5k

        News It could be a great way to contribute to your favourite charity without taking...

        • 11th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        premium_icon ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        Politics YouGov poll: One in three Queenslanders backing minor parties

        State launches plan to restart NZ flights

        premium_icon State launches plan to restart NZ flights

        News Government has launched top-level talks with Air New Zealand

        • 11th Jun 2020 4:56 AM