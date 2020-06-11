Bundy’s winter weather to warm up

HITTING OUT: Del Smith and Jenny Lee enjoy a game of croquet between showers of rain at the Bundaberg Croquet Club. Picture: Mike Knott

IT MAY be winter, but things are going to heat up in the Rum City this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 26 degrees this weekend with rain also possible around the region.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff from the Bureau of Meteorology said there were a few different things contributing to the weather change.

“We have some wind pushing through from the ocean bringing some humidity to insulate the temperatures, bringing them up through the day,” she said.

“The biggest difference we’ll see is in the overnight temperatures.

“There is also a rain band moving through which is associated with a cold front from the southern states.”

Ms Hoff said the weather activity was normal for this time of year as we head into the dry season and temperatures would begin to cool down again by Monday.

She said the Bundaberg region could today see thunderstorms towards the afternoon.