Bundy's weekend entertainment

THURSDAY
Rock and Roll
Burnett Bowls Club
Kathryn Coad & Mark Lavender
The Waves
Bevan Spiers
The Club Hotel
Jumpstart
Brothers Sports Club
FRIDAY
Mark Lavendar
Burnett Bowls Club
Todd Keightley
The Club Hotel
Steff Maree
The Metro Hotel
RiverFeast
Barlight
Shaz
The Sugarland Tavern
Pete O'Brien
Bundaberg Services Club
One Word
Spotted Dog Tavern
Double Vision
Brothers Sports Club
The SG's
The Waves
Sonic Playground
The Waves
SATURDAY
Gypsy Lane
Lana's Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm
Shaz
The Sugarland Tavern
Rowan Edwards
The Metro Hotel
Ghandi & The Ghosts
The Club Hotel
Jay Hoad
Agnes Water Tavern
One Word
Spotted Dog Tavern
Smooth Velvet, Bella Bliss Studios & The Gypsy Lounge
Rowers On The River (Rock For Red Collar)
Bones & Co
Behan's Bar and Grill Childers
Neil Wenck
Bundaberg Services Club
The Crush
The Waves
Double Vision
Brothers Sports Club
Pete O'Brien
Lana's Farmers Markets 4pm to 10pm
SUNDAY
One for the Road
The Waves
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Neil Wenck
Bundaberg Services Club
WEDNESDAY
Just Rock
Avenell Heights Hall
The Gig Guide is compiled with the help of Bundy Live