Bundy’s unemployment rate stays stable

THE Wide Bay’s unemployment rate has remained flat at 7.3 per cent in September, according to the latest information from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

It’s a figure that has only moved one-fifth of one per cent since April this year, but the rate is still the lowest it has been since 2012.

While there has been a marked drop in the unemployment rate since January, when it sat at 8.1 per cent, that momentum seems to have disappeared.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has historically said the best form of welfare was a job.

“Unemployment in the Wide Bay statistical area has dropped from 8.8 per cent in September 2018 to 7.3 per cent in September 2019 which shows a downward trend is continuing,” Mr Pitt said.

However, Mr Pitt did not comment on the slowing of this trend in recent months.

But despite the stagnation in the unemployment rate since April, the region has put on an additional 500 workers in the same time frame.

More females have gained employment, a total of 52,300 are now considered employed, the highest number since March 2017.

But these are raw numbers and easily skewed by population growth and loss throughout the region.

A better comparison is the employment to population ratio, which is explained by the ABS website as “the number of people aged 15 years and over that are employed as a percentage of the civilian population aged 15 years and over”.

A high ratio indicates a high portion of a population is employed.

The employed to population ratio in September was 45.9 per cent.

The last time this ratio was above 50 per cent was in July 2013.

Looking back and comparing the region to where it was in September 2018, the total labour force has fallen by 1700.

The employed to population has dropped 0.4 per cent from 46.3 per cent to 45.9 per cent.