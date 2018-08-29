Menu
An action shot from Shop 85 Ink's Facebook page
Bundy's top tats and tips for getting inked

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
29th Aug 2018 5:35 PM
The NewsMail asked readers to show us their favourite tattoos and we spoke to Chantelle Allison from Shop 85 Ink, check out the galley attached.

As a local tattoo artist Ms Allison shares her tips for getting tattoos and what it's like being an artist in the industry.

She said customers should remember that tattoos will be there for life.

"Make sure it's what you want would be my advice.

"Have a good hard think about it, because once it's there it's really permanent,” she said.

Being a tattoo artist means being around a customer for a long period of time, which of course means having a chat during the session.

"Everyone's got a story, it's really interesting meeting people from different walks of life,” Ms Allison said.

There' been some strange requests in her time as an artist.

"Probably my weirdest tattoo would be someone wanted a third nipple, like a realistic third nipple, so that's probably the weirdest.”

Ms Allison's been a tattoo artist on and off since 2010.

"I've always wanted to do something arty.”

"Just something that involved meeting people and art.”

