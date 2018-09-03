Menu
GIVE BLOOD: Australian Red Cross Blood Service's Dean Krueger, Bundy resident and milestone blood donor Robyn Murray and cancer survivor Dehan Pretorius, 11.
News

Bundy's top blood donor, 75, has donated more than 500 times

Sarah Steger
by
3rd Sep 2018 5:00 AM

ONE hundred and twenty-one blood donors are being celebrated this National Blood Donor Week for saving the lives of more than 37,000 Australians.

On Sunday Bundaberg resident Robyn Murray, 75, was recognised as the most giving blood donor of the region this year, having recently donated for the 509th time.

Mrs Murray said donating blood made people feel good about themselves and she encouraged more people to give it a go.

"It gives you a great feeling of having done something for someone other than yourself,” she said.

"It's a great experience because the staff are lovely, you get a health check at the same time, and you meet so many other lovely people.

"I have been blessed with very good health, and if you are healthy and can donate, then you should.”

Dean Krueger, Robyn Murray and Dehan Pretorius.
Mrs Murray was recognised along with Bundaberg's other milestone blood donors (more than 50 years of donations) at a special donor award ceremony yesterday morning.

"It's very exciting but it's also difficult because they're giving us a pat on the back for what we do but what we should be doing is getting more people to donate,” she told the NewsMail.

The 75-year-old has been donating blood for 56 years.

"I believe in commitment. I had to have time off to have kids, but other than that, I've been doing it since 1962, when I turned 18,” she said.

Over the five-and-a-half decades, Mrs Murray has helped more than 1500 people, according to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

"I think people just don't see how important it is unless someone in their life needs it,” she admitted.

"It is actually life-saving and vital.”

Mrs Murray decided to become a regular blood donor when she was still too young to give.

"When I was little my aunty needed a blood transfusion. That's when I decided I'd give it back as soon as I could,” she said.

Cancer survivor and blood donation recipient, Dehan Pretorius.
Proof of the importance of blood donation is Dehan Pretorius, 11.

Dehan was diagnosed with cancer when he was seven years old, and while doctors worked to cut the disease out of his body, he needed blood.

"It's just amazing what they (blood donors) do,” he told the NewsMail.

National Blood Donor Week (September 2-8) is an annual celebration for the Australian Red Cross Blood Service to recognise all the "bloody legends” who save lives every year.

It's also a time when the blood service calls for more people to donate.

Call 131 495 or visit donate blood.com.au for more information.

