Hungry Jacks is coming to Bargara Road.
Business

Bundy's third Hungry Jacks gets the green light

Crystal Jones
by
24th Dec 2019 11:23 AM
A THIRD Hungry Jacks for Bundaberg has been given the green light.

Local lovers of fast food can look forward to the new store opposite Domino's Pizza on Bargara Road over east.

The 24-hour store is also close to where KFC recently opened its third Bundaberg store.

The plans include a dual-lane drive-through, 16 parking spaces and entry and exit to the restaurant on Morrison St off the busy street.

The store at 119-121 Bargara Rd has is seeking to be open 24 hours a day and is set to create about 50 jobs.

A third Hungry Jacks store is set for the region.
