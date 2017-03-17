Bundy's switched onto Tesla batteries

SHINE BRIGHT: Bundaberg and Urban District Landcare president Mike Johnson is keen to see more renewable energy used.

CLOUDY with a chance of renewables.

Solahart Bundaberg manager Barry Meyers said Tesla batteries are the way of the future and Bundaberg's got its finger on the pulse.

In terms of Solahart's Tesla battery installations, Bundaberg has been outshining the rest of the nation

"Out of Solahart Australia-wide, Bundaberg is number one for Tesla sales along with Newcastle in NSW,” Mr Meyers said.

"People are excepting it more here than anywhere else in Queensland.”

That makes sense - Bundaberg also has the highest rate of solar panel ownership in the country and has had since 2014

Whatever the weather, the new Tesla Powerwall 2 battery will keep the lights on.

"The solar systems that everyone's been buying only supply power through daylight hours and the excess goes back to Ergon which they get paid a very small amount for their excess, their feed in tariff,” Mr Meyers said.

"But with the new systems, the battery system, the excess power gets stored in the battery and is used at night time - so that way with the battery solar system is powering the house day and night.”

Once the battery is fully charged and the house is being powered by solar, any excess is exported to the grid.

"We now have a number of people receiving credits from Ergon rather than a bill,” Mr Meyers said.

Since their release in May last year, Mr Meyers said about 50 Tesla batteries had been ordered in Bundy.

"Where we started off at probably two a month it's now two or three a week - with a lot more inquiries,” he said.

Mr Meyers said the increasing cost of power was driving the shift to solar.

With live monitoring, consumers can now see their own consumption and production along with battery storage.

Mr Meyers said people looking to buy a solar system with one of the batteries would be up for about $20,000 in cost, with the option to pay it off over 50 months interest free.

Bundaberg and Urban District Landcare Association president Mike Johnson said Tesla batteries were a means to fight climate change. He is thrilled with the product's local popularity.