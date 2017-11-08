Bundy's swimming cat is world famous

SHE'S the soggy moggy who loves to take a dip at Elliott Heads and now this Bundaberg cat has become a major Instagram star.

Nathan, who is female despite her name, is an RSPCA rescue cat who found her furever home with Rian Crandon and Melissa Pietrobuono.

Now, five months on, Nathan is loving life - especially when she gets to swim at Bundaberg's beautiful beaches.

Rian and Melissa said their cat had always been an indoor feline, but they wanted her to experience the outdoors so took her for a visit to Elliott Heads.

"We brought her down to the beach and thought we'd teach her how to walk on a lead," Rian said.

"I wandered into the water and there splashing at my legs was Nathan who had followed us out there.

"She just kept following us out further and further and now she swims."

The pair said Nathan and her swimming habits had become quite a spectacle for locals and now she was also attracting plenty of attention online with more than 116,000 Instagramers following her account nathan_thebeachcat in just a month.

"She doesn't really go on a lead now, she just follows us around," Melissa said.