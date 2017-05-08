Bundy's sweet on sourdough: New bakery on the rise

BANKER TO BAKER: Rick Nelson outside the Pocket Storehouse in Scotland St over East.

AS A banker, Rick Nelson was used to handling dough.

Now he works with dough of a different kind, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"As a kid growing up in Orange, we would drive through Blackheath (in the Blue Mountains) on the way to Sydney,” Mr Nelson recalled.

"There was an amazing bakery there, and that's where I first fell in love with sourdough.”

Decades later, the bread has changed his life.

"I had a bit of a rude awakening,” he said.

"I found out I had diabetes a year and a half ago. My blood sugar was 25.

"I lost 30kg and went back into my sourdough and fermented products.”

He is now off his medication and said his blood sugar was normal.

Fermented foods like sourdough are good for the gut and, while not officially gluten free, many coeliacs and others on similar diets find it safe to eat, Mr Nelson said.

He began making sourdough for Larry and Amanda Hinds at Indulge - bread that reportedly "made a French pastry chef cry” - and now he is breaking out on his own.

Six months ago, Mr Nelson decided to pack in his career in finance and, on the weekend, he opened Pocket Storehouse on Scotland St to huge acclaim from Bundy bread lovers.

His ethos is "slow food”: there is no comparing a supermarket loaf with handmade sourdough, he said.

"One takes three hours; I can't do mine in less than 20.

"Put it this way - if I gave you grape juice, would you call it wine?”

Every last loaf flew off the shelf on Saturday along with Mr Nelson's croissants and wife Susan's vanilla bean cupcakes, rosewater pistachio meringues and raspberry chocolate brownies.

Locally roasted coffee Barking Dog and Bundaberg's Hoti kombucha are also on the menu at the hole-in-the-wall premises.

Breads include the Hummock Sourdough, with "ancient” emmer flour, spelt, rye and black olives, and a fruit and nut sourdough with Bundaberg Rum-soaked raisins.

The Pocket Storehouse is now open every Saturday from 7am-1pm, corner of Scotland and Quay Sts, Bundaberg East.

You can also buy Mr Nelson's sourdough loaves at Learmonth's Foodworks, Nana's Pantry, IGA Childers, Last Stop Convenience, SeaGypsy and GypsyFolk.