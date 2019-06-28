Bundy's super cop shares tale

MARVEL-OUS: Bundaberg police Senior Constable Ethan Ramsey wears a very different suit outside of work, superhero Captain America.

BEING a police officer involves dressing in the suit of blue to serve and protect the community.

But sometimes Bundaberg's officers wear other suits when they are not part of the thin blue line.

Senior Constable Ethan Ramsey, who works in the Bundaberg Watchhouse, wears a very different suit outside of work - that of Captain America.

Here's what he had to say about his dual role.

Q: How long have you been Captain America and how did you get started?

A: I have been cosplaying Captain America for three years now.

It all began when a Marvel exhibition came to Brisbane and I first dressed up as him with a group of other Marvel cosplayers.

After seeing the reactions of the kids and families I wanted to continue on as Captain America.

I now attend charity events, visit hospitals in Brisbane and Bundaberg, attend movie premieres and other comic-con style conventions such as Oz Comic-con and Supanova.

Q: What appeals to you about Captain America?

A: Captain America is a man who wants to do good and serve his country.

He has good values and a good moral centre which gives him a sense of right and wrong, and he is a leader.

Q: How long have you been a police officer?

A: I have been a police officer for seven years. I currently work in the Bundaberg Police Station Watchhouse.

Q: What do you enjoy about your current police role?

A: I enjoy working in the watchhouse as it is very different to general duties policing.

I work with a very knowledgeable team with a great boss, and have opportunities to relieve as the officer in charge from time to time.

It also gives me the flexibility to develop my own skills within my job and still maintain a healthy work-life balance that works well for me.

Q: Describe a typical shift in the watchhouse.

A: A shift in the watchhouse can change day by day.

One day could be slow with only a few clients checking in and out, whereas other days are busy with a range of activities including organising and completing juvenile/female/ordinary prisoner escorts to and from detention centres, prisoner escorts to and from court, organising legal representatives to speak with clients.

A shift could also include assisting members of the public with fingerprints for visa applications, facilitating the reception of persons into police custody for processing, providing assistance to crews on the road with charging procedures, breath analysis specimen procedures, taking identifying particulars and bail release conditions, providing prisoners their medications and washing prisoner clothing and towels.

All this is done while providing security and care of all prisoners in police custody.

