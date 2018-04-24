Bundy's Startup Weekend a success at The Generator

PITCHING COMP: Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey, CEO of River City Labs Peta Ellis, Cristo Pajust who is the Head of River City Labs Accelerator, and IMPACT's Tanya O'shea .

TAHLIA STEHBENS

POWERPOINTS and pitches at the ready, dozens of people flocked to The Generator over the weekend to take part in Bundaberg's first Startup Weekend.

Within 54 hours groups of like-minded people came together to brainstorm and explore the validity for a new business model.

The room was full of energy as teams pitched their innovative ideas, to tackle issues from revolutionising sharing contact details, men's health, local produce use and recycling, to a panel of judges.

On the judges board was Peta Ellis, CEO of River City Labs, Startup Catalyst Mission Leader and facilitator of Startup Weekends herself, Cristo Pajust, who is the head of River City Labs Accelerator, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Impact's Tanya O'Shea

One of the event organisers Andrew Beckenhauer said that the event was a huge success and they will be holding another Start Up Weekend next year.

"A hundred per cent, we hope to hold it year after year,” Mr Beckenhauer said.

"Hopefully we can double the numbers next year.

"There was more than 50 people who attended on Friday night.”

The winners were Local Produce Direct, with Rapid Connect taking out the second position.

