Bundy's sporting splendour: major events bring in visitors

ON THE UP: Bundaberg's Andrew Ward boosts high above the Elliott River as he gets in some practice for the Queensland State Freestyle Titles to be held at Elliott Heads over the weekend. Brian Cassidy

SPORTING events across the Bundaberg region are helping plenty of tourism operators kick goals this month.

During the weekend, more than 1500 people took part in the Bundaberg Cup touch football competition leading to the no vacancy signs going up at many of the region's hotels and motels.

And there's plenty more to come.

Next week hundreds are expected to peddle into the Rum City for the much-anticipated UCI Auswide Bank Cycle Fest International.

A host of big names are expected, including cycling royalty Anna Meares and Stuart O'Grady.

But before that this weekend all eyes will be on the beach at Elliott Heads for the state kitesurfing titles and Wind Slasher Beach Festival.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the spin-off effects from the sporting events were doing wonders for the region.

"Quality events have the ability to stimulate the economy, drive visitation and also give us the opportunity to showcase our region, creating destination awareness,” she said.

"An international significant event like Cycle Fest International will also deliver considerable global media coverage via live streaming throughout the event.

"Sporting events are attracting visitors to the region and injecting new money into the Bundaberg economy.

"Significant sporting events like Bundy Cup, Cycle Fest International and the Confraternity Cup coming up in July give our region the opportunity to shine to a new audience.

"And it's great to see event organisers recognising the tourism potential and engaging with Bundaberg Tourism in advance to ensure we really leverage the influx of visitors to make the most out of the opportunity for the destination.”

Ms Reid said more significant sporting events if delivered collaboratively with the council, tourism and community were a great chance to stimulate the economy and showcase our region.

Especially when they target off peak seasons, such as the Bundy Cup and Cycle Fest International, being held in February, a traditionally quieter time for the economy, after the Christmas/New Year spend.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Elliott Heads is set to soar with the Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019.

Wind Slasher organiser Peter Higgins said they were hoping for between 5000 and 6000 people to head down to the beach over the three-day event.

Saturday will see competition start, along with a demonstration from Queensland Volleyball Association, a bar and live music from Ariana Brogden, Runaway Sunday, Frostbite and Smooth Velvet.

Mr Higgins said there would also be rides for the children with Bundy Rides and Slides.

He said kiters would be down at the beach practising and becoming familiar with the conditions today.

Mr Higgins said they were hoping for good wind to see the men and women fly this weekend.

While the kiters will be competing for the state title, Mr Higgins said the crowd will get to vote on who the Wind Slasher will be.

He said their vote could be cast to the best jump, trick, wipe out or smile.

As this is the inception of the event, Mr Higgins hopes the Wind Slasher Beach Festival grows in the future.

For more visit the Wind Slasher Beach Festival 2019 Elliott Heads Facebook page.