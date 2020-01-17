Bundy’s sporting clubs enter sign-on season

Being able to say “it’s 2020” might be a daunting prospect for many, but for our local sporting clubs, the new year means a new sign-on season.

Local touch football, netball, volleyball, and squash clubs are among the many holding sign-ons this week.

Bundaberg Touch Association president David Field said he expected to see almost 400 junior players take to the field of a Friday night this season, and near as many senior players.

“Our senior season kicks off on February 18,” Field said.

“Juniors will start back on deck on February 7 and they’ll wrap up at the end of March.”

Field said registrations for the first senior season will be open until a couple of days before the season kicks off.

“Our senior competition – which is mens, women’s, mixed and masters – we have two seasons of that per year,” he said.

“Nominations are now open – they’ll be open for a few more weeks.”

Field said one of the things that made it easy to get involved in was the fact that touch doesn’t require much equipment, you could even show up in a pair of joggers if you wanted.

“It can be a lifelong sport as well,” he said.

“You can play from the age of six or seven right up to the age of 60.”

Registrations also opened yesterday for the upcoming netball season with the Brothers Netball Club.

Club president Katie-Jay Illingworth said the club was always looking for volunteers, especially for those who wanted to coach or umpire.

“Until we get all our registration numbers in we are never sure exactly how many volunteers we will need so we are always putting word out to let people know – the more, the merrier,” she said.