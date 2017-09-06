Bundy's Shirley led the way for women

AS TEXAS begins its recovery after monster storm Harvey wreaked devastation, American country music super star Chris Young has more than stood up to be counted with a donation of $100,000, to the American Red Cross GoFundMe account.

He lived in Texas before signing with RCA records and still owns a house there. He has encouraged other artists to help with donations.

Meanwhile, here in Australia, is this a sign of the times? At the recent Gympie Music Muster, the line-up of top-line acts totalled 100, of which no less than 46 were females - almost a 50% representation.

This is a far cry from the situation in the early 1940s, when Bundaberg's Shirley Thoms arrived on the scene to become the first solo female to wave the flag strongly and knock down so many doors and pioneer the path to equal representation in country music.

Another happening well worthy of mention is that in this year's Jimmy Little Happening - to be held in Bathurst this month - Jimmy's daughter and grandson will be performing in his honour. The "gathering” was the brainchild of local tribal elders as a healing event for all community members.

Frances Peters Little and Henry Little will head the list of performers which, as well as country, will include others from various musical genres. Jimmy Little was a Yorta Yorta man, hailed as one of Australia's founding and premier country music stars.

His career spanned six decades from the 1950s and he topped the charts and became a household name with Royal Telephone in 1963. The performance will be at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Saturday, September 23.