Bundy's set to feel the chill

IT MIGHT be a good idea to add an extra blanket tonight as Bundaberg residents will feel the coldest day in more than six months tomorrow.

The cool and dry weather will have the community waking to a chilly 10 degrees as the sun comes up over the pacific.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said if the mercury drops below 13 it will be the coldest day this year, but if it's sinks below 10 it will be the coldest since August 2016.

"Last October we saw 10.1 and 10.3 degrees on two days that month,” he said.

The clear overnight sky and low humidity will contribute to a brisk morning across Bundaberg.

Mr Sharpe said the coldest part of the day would be at sunrise and the day should start to warm up shortly after.

The sunshine will warm the Rum City to a top of 25 degrees by lunch time.

The weekend won't be as chilly, with a minimum of 13-14 degrees on both days.

He said there was little chance of rain and the top temperatures into next week would sit about 27 degrees every day.