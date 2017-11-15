Bundy's same-sex couples rejoice over yes vote

LOVED UP: Luke Brandt and Sean Miller have been together for five years and have applauded the yes vote's success.

FOR Bundaberg couple Luke Brandt and Sean Miller, hearing about the yes vote's success was reason to celebrate.

"To us, the yes vote is a step forward in the right direction for our community,” Mr Brandt said after yesterday's historic announcement.

The couple, who have been dating for five years, said there were so many stereotypes that needed to be broken down and it was a step in the right direction.

"We're hoping that people will realise that LGBTIQ people are not second-class citizens, nor are we aliens,” he said.

"We are simply people who want the same rights and choices as the heterosexual population.”

Mr Brandt said he knew of a couples keen to walk down the aisle.

"To the LGBTIQ community, it has been a long and hard battle, but we finally did it,” he said.

"Against all the hate and disgusting propaganda that was shown on TV and put in letter boxes, we made it!”

Mr Brandt said if the no vote won, it would have only seen the LGBTIQ community step up the fight for equality.

"I think it would have been a bit of a kick to the guts,” he said.

"But we are a community of fighters.

"A no would have only made us fight harder”.

Michael John Pearce Gabriel married Ronald Bruis Gabriel Pearce at Bargara on Sunday, July 30, followed by a reception at h2o bar and restaurant.

Ron Gabriel, who joined his partner in a civil union in July, shouted for joy when he heard the news.

He's looking forward to someday having another celebration with partner Michael and walking hand-in-hand with pride knowing they have Australia's support.

"Love is love and people did the right thing to support love and same-sex marriage,” he said.

"I got up early and then watched the TV and when I heard that announcement I shouted.”

The couple met in July last year, when, Mr Gabriel said, he knew it was meant to be.

"As soon as we met each other we knew we were the right people to spend the rest of our lives with.”

Claire Cooper and Michelle Marriott held a marriage ceremony last year but didn't make it official because they were waiting for same-sex marriage to be made legal.

They told the NewsMail if they joined in a civil union they'd need to get divorced before getting married.

"We would like to see our marriage legally recognised so that we have the same rights as every other married couple in the country,” Ms Cooper said.