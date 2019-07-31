Bundy's rental vacancies drop to record low level

GOING DOWN: The Bundaberg area has the fourth tightest rental market in the state, holding a vacancy rate of 1 per cent, as of June.

BUNDABERG'S rental market is the tightest it has been in at least a decade, outside of flood times, figures released yesterday by the Real Estate Institute Queensland show.

The only time since June 2008 rental vacancy rates were lower than this was in March 2013 when they reached 0.8 per cent, in the aftermath of the floods.

Vacancies plummeted 2.1 per cent from more than three per cent in the March quarter.

REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan attributed the low vacancy rate to tenants not moving or landlords holding on to properties.

"I would suggest that probably a lot of people are staying put in rental properties,” Mrs Allan said.

She said investors may have sold properties on to owner-occupiers and this could appear in statistics as a drop in the vacancy rate, though added that a reasonable market may attract investors back.

"Since the election everyone's breathed a sigh of relief,” Mrs Allan said.

While the market was "interesting”, she said it was unclear what momentum would take hold in the market, hence people were currently cautious.

Rental costs have been increasing marginally over the past five years, from $285 a week in March 2014 to $300 per week in March of this year for three-bedroom houses.

In the March quarter 248 new rental bonds were lodged, dropping more than 100 on corresponding quarters in previous years.

Increasing investment in the area will come down to large infrastructure or government projects, Mrs Allan said.

While the low vacancy rate could increase rental prices, Mrs Allan said there was less demand for executive properties, some of which were reducing rental cost to attract new tenants.

"We're finding more families renting together,” Mrs Allan said, stating this was a demographics indicator.

While the trends are positive for an investor, they weren't necessarily so for a tenant. To increase the chances of a rental application being accepted, Mrs Allan said applicants had to treat each application like an interview and make sure all paperwork was in order.

Although the data only goes back to 2008, Mrs Allan would consider, though couldn't necessarily confirm, that the current vacancy rate might be the lowest ever.

The only time the vacancy rate dropped below this 1 per cent was in March 2013 when it hit 0.8 per cent, Mrs Allan said this was a direct result of displaced people and contractors coming to the region following the floods.