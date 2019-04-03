BUNDY'S RECORD BREAKER MEDALS: Allison among best in country

CYCLING: He's one of the fastest riders in the state but Bundaberg's Brody Allison says he can go even faster.

Allison is back in the region after claiming his first ever medal at the nationals last weekend at the Junior Track championships in Brisbane.

He won bronze with the Queensland team in under-17 team sprint.

They beat an Australian Capital Territory team in the ride-off for the medal.

The team qualified third for the final.

Their ride in the final, which was 49.504 seconds, broke a Queensland record for the event in the age group.

"I'm happy with bronze, I'm only a first year under-17,” he said.

"It was great to have the opportunity to ride with the guys in a higher division.”

Allison was not expected to ride in the event.

"I was meant to ride for the B-grade team but I was put up to the A-grade team,” he said.

"My times had been a lot better than the coaches thought they would be.”

The only negative was that medal could have been another colour.

The team was more than a second quicker in the final than in qualifying with a time closer to the final time potentially putting them into the gold medal play-off.

But Allison said he and his teammates were happy regardless.

"A sub 50 time is a really quick time,” he said.

"It's really good to get that time and I think the whole team was pretty stoked.”

Allison's medal completed a great national titles.

He also set personal bests in the sprint and the 500m time trial.

"I did a 11.5 (in the sprint), which just smashed what I did in training,” he said.

"I was the number one in Queensland with the time.”

Next year's race will be Allison's second in U17 competition.

"Going into next year it will be interesting to see how we go.

"There are a lot of strong sprinters coming through in Queensland, so hopefully we can put in a decent times and maybe get a couple of gold along the way.”

Allison is now preparing for the Talent Cup at the Six Day event that will be held in Brisbane next week.

The Bundaberg Cycling Club member will then prepare for the state road race titles later in the year as he aims to qualify for the nationals.