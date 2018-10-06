Bundy's Ray lived 'his best life'

A YEAR after a tragic accident took Bundaberg man Raymond Foley's life, his family finds comfort knowing the beloved husband, father and friend lived 'his best life'.

Daughter-in-law Paula Foley, 49, remembers Raymond as a successful businessman who was known by many in the Bundaberg community.

"Raymond Foley - he was a Bundaberg boy, born and bred, his parents lived on George St and that's where he grew up," Mrs Foley said.

"The house is still there."

On October 1, 2017, Raymond left Bundaberg on his new Triumph motorbike heading back to his home in Baffle Creek when he and another rider collided. Both parties died.

Following his family finds solace knowing his adventurous spirit meant he had completed many goals and experienced as much as he could in his 78 years.

He had many exciting moments in his life, often going on cruises and being involved in motorcycle events around many parts of the world.

"He had a complete life and when he left here in the morning at 11, he was as happy as Larry, he was like a young 21-year-old who just got his motorbike back and he was ready to live life to his fullest. "He'd done everything he wanted to do in life."

She said he contributed much to the local community - he built his own homes in the area and started many businesses, including a motorbike store and the well-known Midtown Marina.

His son Glenn Foley said he was a generous man, often giving customers-in-need free fuel at the marina.

"He was always there to help the customer, especially when he had the marina," he said. Mr Foley said he and Raymond were both involved in the local sailing club for many years. "I remember he would get all us kids organised to go away for weekends to regattas," he said. "He was always there for us."

