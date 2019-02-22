Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it? The answer

GUARD OF HONOUR: Graduating Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School make their way down the traditional guard of honour.

GUARD OF HONOUR: Graduating Year 12 students at St Luke's Anglican School make their way down the traditional guard of honour. Katie Hall

IS THE cost of education at a Bundaberg private school worth the money?

Less than half (470) of the total 1010 Bundaberg region Year 12 students went for an OP. And 79 of these young adults received an OP between 1 and 5.

Now the NewsMail looks at the latest data from Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority to break down which performed better, private or public.

When looking at the total percentage, private schools pipped the state schools in both OP 1-5 ranking and number of OP participants.

A total of 365 Year 12 students attended one of three Bundaberg private schools, Shalom College, Bundaberg Christian College or St Luke's Anglican School.

And 239 went for an Overall Position, 148 of these were from Shalom, 61 from St Luke's and 30 from the Christian college.

Shalom had the highest number of students ranked between 1 and 5 with 29 students scoring in this area.

St Luke's came in second with 15 students with an OP between 1 and 5.

But looking at the total percentage St Luke's beat Shalom by almost 5 per cent.

When it comes to public schools in the region, there was almost double the students, but they slipped behind the private schools in OP results.

There were 645 state school year 12 students in Bundaberg last year.

Just more than a third, or 231, of these public students went for an OP; and only a total of 31 students received an OP between 1 and 5.

The state school that performed best in the region was Isis State High School, which had 33 students go for an OP and 21 per cent ranked between 1 and 5.

Then Bundaberg North State High School, which had 34 OP students with five ranking between 1 and 5.

Both of these state schools beat Bundaberg's third private school, Bundaberg Christian College.

Both Kepnock State High School and Bundaberg State High were on par with each other.

Kepnock had 70 OP students and Bundaberg had 71.

Both had nine pupils rank between 1 and 5.

The state high to the north, Gin Gin State High School, had the least students go for an OP with only 23, which was just less than half the cohort.

One student ranked between 1 and 5 at this school.

Two out of three private schools were in the top three.

And four out of five private schools were in the bottom five.