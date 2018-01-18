Bundy's Poppy tosses coin and meets Maria Sharapova

Bundaberg's Poppy Loeskow (middle) with former WTA player Alicia Molik and ANZ head of marketing Carolyn Bendall.

BUNDABERG'S Poppy Loeskow is not going to forget what happened today anytime soon.

The 10-year-old won the ANZ Hot Shots at the Australian Open after being selected as one of eight finalists for the competition late last year.

Ms Loeskow, who was treated to a VIP experience in Melbourne, was hitting on Rod Laver Arena early in the morning when she was selected as the winner.

"I was quite shocked, excited and surprised with the win,” she said.

"It's pretty special and it was amazing to hit at the same venue as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Eugenie Bouchard.”

The Woongarra State School student won $5000 and free coaching for a year with the victory.

Former top-10 player and Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik will also visit the Rum City later this year to hold a clinic for Poppy and three of her friends.

"It's so cool (Molik is coming) it's going to be awesome,” she said.

"I know two of my friends who will be joining me.”

The win also gave Poppy the job of flipping the coin for the first match on Rod Laver Arena today between Maria Sharapova and Anastasija Sevastova.

"She (Sharapova) didn't really talk much,” Poppy said.

"But we got a photo with her.”

Poppy, who will return back to Bundy later this week, said the win wouldn't have been possible without her coaches and her mother for encouraging her to play.