SPICE IT UP: Zoe Young and Josh Phillips of Cheeky Tiki Cider will have their Spicey Granny brew on show in Brisbane.
Bundy's own Spicey Granny set for the big smoke

Jay Fielding
by
28th Mar 2019 5:56 PM
SOMETHING spicy is brewing over East.

Cheeky Tiki Cider is providing one of more than 100 unique beers and ciders that will be served at next month's Great Australasian Beer Spectacular, which gets under way in Brisbane for the first time.

Spicey Granny is a 100 per cent Granny Smith apple cider infused with spices - "just like you'd find in your grandma's apple pie".

Cheeky Tiki is the new Bundaberg East cider house venture of Zoe Young and Josh Phillips, who also own the award-winning Ohana Winery and Exotic Fruits in Childers.

Josh said Spicey Granny attempted to evoke memories of the beloved dessert through the use of spices such as cinnamon and vanilla.

"We were trying to come up with something different for the festival," he said.

"We've always been pretty big fans of apple pie."

He said he used all Queensland apples, and where possible, local ingredients in the cider.

The Great Australasian Beer Spectacular is on at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, April 27, before it heads to Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

For details and tickets, visit www.gabsfestival.com.

