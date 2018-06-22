Bundy's own Dr Who Cyberman meets movie stars

COSPLAY - the art of dressing as a movie or cartoon character - is becoming increasingly popular in the Bundaberg region and now Bundy can boast its very own Dr Who villain.

"Last weekend at Sydney's Olympic Park, 23-year-old West Bundaberg man Daniel Arthur fulfilled a dream of attending a Supanova sci-fi expo dressed as a Dr Who Cyberman, not just any Cyberman though - he depicted the original 1960s Mondasian character complete with locally made props.

COSPLAYING: Dr Who character meets Harley Quinn. Contributed

Lindsay Frampton from Warped Studios in Bundy donated his time and skills to make Dan's dream come true by moulding a lightweight rubber and foam design.

This was a first for both him and Dan as it was Lindsay's first Sydney showing and Dan's first opportunity to fulfil his dream.

STAR STUDDED: Dan met the likes of Kathleen Turner who became famous as the voice of Jessica Rabbit. Contributed

Dan was stopped at around every 10 metres with calls of " hey Mum or hey Dad, there is a Cyberman, can we have a photo with him?"

Those in the know would say "wow great costume mate, great work a Mondasian Cyberman can we have a pic?".

BRUSH WITH FAME: Daniel Arthur with Aussie Wolf Creek star John Jarrett. Contributed

Dan met the likes of Kathleen Turner who became famous as the voice of Jessica Rabbit, Aussie Wolf Creek star John Jarrett and Frazer Hines who played Jamie from the early Dr Who series.

It was also a good opportunity for the Bundy cosplayer to meet other characters from around the country.

Queensland Rail Bundaberg and Brisbane were given thanks for helping make the occasion happen.