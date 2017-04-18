Bundy's own Brady Bunch has wedding with a difference

LOVE was in the air at Riverfeast when it hosted its first wedding ceremony.

Glenn and Raelene Whalley tied the knot as they watched the sun set on April 8 surrounded by friends and family.

"It was absolutely beautiful,” Mr Whalley said.

"There was a great atmosphere, great food and great people all night long.

LOVEBIRDS: Glenn and Raelene Whalley were married on April 8 over looking the river and the sunset.

"No one had a to buy a drink or had a bad thing

to say - it's definitely the best wedding I've ever

been to.”

As Bundaberg's own Brady Bunch, Glenn and Raelene had their seven children by their side to celebrate.

Glenn's three daughters were bridesmaids and Raelene's four sons were groomsmen.

Mr Whalley said the wedding was the first ceremony and reception to take place at RiverFeast and the catering was done by Tasty Street Food - and he would not have had it any other way.

"I would love to to take the time to thank everyone for coming to the wedding and all our thoughts go to the people who could not make it due to the cyclone and sicknesses - we will catch up for drinks and some pictures,” he said.

The couple is now travelling to Port Douglas to for a honeymoon.

Have you had a wedding recently?

Send through your tale of love and photos from your special day to editorial@ news-mail.com.au. We'd love to hear from you.