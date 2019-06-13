Bundy's overflowing with good stories, here are five of them

IT'S not uncommon to hear a big city person ask "how do you find enough news to report on in Bundaberg"?

The thing is, there's news packed in every square inch of our great region and that's what we're here for - local news that matters to our region.

Just looking back at the past couple of days of news, it's clear there's plenty to talk about.

If you missed some of our inspiring, truly local stories, here's a quick recap:

1. The Bundy tour that will make you healthier

Bucking the negative health stereotype that tends to plague the region, local nutritionist Christine Sorbello has launched supermarket tours with the aim of helping residents make better choices when shopping.

2. Local businesses you need to know about

We put a call out for new local businesses to come forward for an article and were amazed when 17 businesses - all of which had started in the past 12 months - came forward.

The response was so good, we had to make a second list.

3. Top honour for Bundy cop

Bundy cop Sergeant Meg Owens was one of just seven officers in Queensland named as a recipient of the Australian Police Medal and nationally honoured for distinguished service.

Good on ya, Meg!

4. How the AEIOU Foundation is helping our kids

Our new reporter Rhylea Millar wasted no time in getting to know the great things going on in our community and her report on how the AEIOU Foundation is making a very real difference to our kids' development.

5. And if you've seen this canine...

One of the four-legged stars of the Playhouse Theatre's production of Legally Blonde has gone missing.

If you've seen Margot, please help her get back to her home - she's very missed.

Get in touch

As usual, the NewsMail is here for you, our readers, and our community. Many of the paper's staff are born and bred locals, and those who aren't are here because they love the region.

If you have a story to tell, email us at editorial@news-mail.com.au.