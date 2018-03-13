Bundy's one of the world's top distillery attractions

Bundaberg Rum team: Bundaberg Rum Distillery has been named as one of the world's top distillery attractions winning two gongs for the second time at the 2018 Drinks International Distillery Challenge Awards in London.

WELL Bundy, you've done it again.

That's Bundaberg Rum, it's taken out another international award for the world's best.

This time Bundaberg Rum Distillery has been named as one of the world's top distillery attractions winning two gongs for the second time at the 2018 Drinks International Distillery Challenge Awards in London.

Already Australia's most awarded rum distillery, the Bundaberg Rum Distillery Experience was named World's Best Distillery Retail Experience while The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival was awarded World's Best Distillery Event.

The news has come just in time for the Prince of Wales, who will visit the East Bundaberg facility on April 6.

Visitor Experience Operations and Brand Manager Duncan Littler said with each award win they were more humbled that the iconic distillery continued to delight visitors from both near and afar.

"It's an honour to win these awards and accolades that highlight that our world class distillery experience here in Bundaberg,” Mr Littler said.

"We're extremely proud.”

The Drinks International Distillery Challenge Awards recognises innovation and excellence amongst distilleries and associated businesses.

Bundaberg Rum also received a Highly Commended award in the World's Best Visitor Centre category.

The accolades follow past wins for Bundaberg Rum at the Distillery Challenge Awards.

Last year the Visitor Experience was crowned the World's Best Distillery Retail Experience and Educational Experience.

In 2016, The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival was voted The World's Best Distillery Event.

The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival will also return to the distillery grounds on October 13 as part of Bundaberg Rum's 130th anniversary celebrations.

The festival is the largest food and rum festival in Australia.