Bundy's O'Leary led famous WWI charge

WAR EXPLOITS: Glennis and Laurie Jarrott go through the Mike Knott BUN251017OLEARY6

A WORLD War I soldier whose legendary exploits 100 years ago were nearly lost to the pages of history is being remembered today by his Bundaberg family.

Trooper Thomas O'Leary was 32 when he enlisted for World War I and the Maryborough-born, Bundaberg-raised man spent his early life as stockman at Mt Perry, according to his great-niece Glennis Jarrott and her husband Laurie.

O'Leary was by all accounts a colourful character, as his superior officers would later find out.

Trooper Thomas O'Leary who fought in the Battle of Bersheeba; and (inset) Trooper O'Leary's headstone in Townsville. contributed

"It was the Irish in him, I suppose,” Mrs Jarrott said.

O'Leary was posted to the 11th Light Horse Regiment, 4th Reinforcement and left Brisbane on September 17, 1915.

His early military career was littered with disciplinary issues and on one occasion he even called an English superior officer a "gold-tooth ba-----d”.

"He didn't get along with the English,” Laurie said, laughing.

But it was during the Battle of Beersheba, the famous charge of Australian horsemen to capture the wells at Beersheba on October 31, 1917 where O'Leary would earn his place in Australian folklore.

Mounted troopers from the 4th Light Horse Brigade walk along a dry sandy watercourse strewn with stones outside Beersheba. Standing undamaged in the background is Beersheba's famous railway bridge which was built by the Ottoman regime and which the Turks had not had time to destroy before the light horsemen captured the town. Photo Contributed Australian War Memorial

After riding through the desert for two days, the 4th and 12th Regiments of the Australian Light Horse Regiment were in desperate need of water and were given the order to capture the wells before the Turks destroyed them.

Beersheba was protected by a series of heavily manned trenches.

"Their charge across 5km of open landscape against Turkish cannon and machine guns is remembered to this day as the last great cavalry charge,” Laurie said.

Two ground scouts, O'Leary and Trooper Alfred Healey, galloped ahead of the squadron.

With no chance to use rifles while travelling at a breakneck pace on horseback, they steeled themselves with bayonets.

"Captured at Beersheba". Members of the 12th Light Horse survey damaged items and captured Turkish equipment from the battle of Beersheba. Photo Contributed Australian War Memorial

With Irish luck on his side, O'Leary rode through untouched, well ahead of the charge.

"O'Leary singlehandedly captured 30 Turkish soldiers,” Glennis said.

In fact, when the Australian troops entered Beersheba, they found O'Leary in a side street, sitting atop a field gun he had captured, with six Turkish soldiers looking after his horse.

O'Leary was awarded the Military Medal for Bravery in the Field for his efforts, which was presented to his father, James O'Leary, at Bourbong St in 1920.

The war took its toll on O'Leary's health and he was transferred for duty with an official photographer.

James O'Leary receiving a Milltary Medal at Bourbong St on behalf oh his son Thomas. contributed

He returned to Australia in February 1919.

"We're not sure what happened when he returned to Australia but the family did lose track of him,” Glennis said.

"We think he may have suffered PTSD and became a recluse.”

The sad, final chapter of O'Leary's life was written by the Townsville RSL.

The RSL found out that O'Leary had tragically taken his own life in 1956 aged 72.

He was buried in an unmarked grave at the Townsville Belgian Garden Cemetery.

In 2013, O'Leary was honoured with a memorial headstone.

Trooper Thomas O'Leary. contributed

"I find it really sad that he ended up alone,” Glennis said.

"But I'm proud of his efforts at Beersheba.”

The current 2nd / 14th Light Horse Regiments march through Brisbane today as they commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba.