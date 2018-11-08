Bundy's OAM Army Veteran

HONOUR: Warrant Officer Class One Kelvin James Baulch was awarded an OAM for his service.

HONOUR: Warrant Officer Class One Kelvin James Baulch was awarded an OAM for his service. TAHLIA STEHBENS

SERVING in the armed forces is an honourable profession, and a former Bundaberg man has been prestigiously recognised for his efforts.

Warrant Officer Class One Kelvin James Baulch was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the military division of the Queens Birthday Honour List in August.

Mr Baulch attended East Bundaberg Primary School and continued on to Kepnock State High School before joining the Army as an apprentice plumber and gas fitter.

The cadet worked his way up through the ranks, serving time in East Timor, Solomon Islands and Afghanistan.

Mr Baulch, who now calls NSW home, was awarded the OAM for meritorious service in the field of engineering services and construction management within the Australian Army and wider Australian Defence Force.

"Warrant Officer Baulch consistently displayed professional mastery that directly contributed to the generation of military engineering capability,” the award read.

"Through his tireless efforts, he ensured the highest quality of engineering workmanship.

"His technical acumen is of the highest order and he has shown outstanding initiative and ingenuity.

"His investment in the development of junior tradesmen, foreman and junior officers is commendable.”

Mr Baulch's mother Merilyn, who still lives in Bundy, said she was proud of her son and his achievements.