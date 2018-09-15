Menu
CoYo Organic CEO Andrew Eves-Brown with the Big Pineapple in Nambour.
Bundy's next 'thing': Egg or turtle, it's time to think big

Carolyn Booth
15th Sep 2018 8:04 AM
BOWEN has the Big Mango, Nambour the Big Pineapple and now a Mackay social influencer and photographer wants to see Mon Repos become the home of the Big Turtle Egg.

In response to Wotif's quest to boost regional tourism and local economies, Mark Fitz said Mon Repos' most significant loggerhead turtle nesting population in the South Pacific made it the ultimate spot for the Big Egg.

One of Tourism Queensland's 18 travel bloggers you need to follow in 2018, Mr Fitz shared the suggestion on his Mark Fitz Photography Facebook page and said a Big Thing was a huge drawcard.

"People are always looking to go out and get photos and selfies where ever there's a Big Thing,” he said.

"Anything you can provide that's a little bit different and out of the ordinary people love to get photos in front of and post those photos on social media.”

Mr Fitz said the social media presence played such an important role when it came to holiday makers choosing a destination.

"At the beginning of the process when people are looking for holidays they find a lot of their inspiration on social media,” he said.

"Anything you can do to provide a little bit more incentive, like a big turtle egg, is a great way to attract people.”

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said each year, 30,000 people visit the Mon Repos Turtle Encounter on Mon Repos beach to witness the miracle of life that is the nesting and hatching of the endangered loggerhead turtles.

"Tourism is the second biggest contributor to the Bundaberg region economy after agriculture, and our industry is made up predominately of small family businesses, including accommodation, attractions, tours, cafes and restaurants, who service the 1.3million visitors who come to our region each year,” she said.

Ms Reid along with Bundaberg Acting Mayor Bill Trevor suggested a Big Turtle would be a great asset to the region.

Nominations for the Next Big Thing close on Tuesday, visit http://bit.ly/2oqc7ce.

A shortlist will be voted on by the public with Wotif to gift the the winning town or city the new tourist attraction.

