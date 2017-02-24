Bundy's newest spy hits America

HE MAY not be James Bond, but Bundaberg lad Michael Dorman has hit the big time in a lead on Amazon web series Patriot.

The series debuted this month and Dorman told the Chicago Suntimes he fell in love with Chicago - where the series was partly filmed - and was made to feel at home from the get-go.

"(It was) straight off the bat. It was a great introduction, helped by the fact I had made some nice connections with the people I was working with (on Patriot) in Montreal and at the locations where we shot in Europe, prior to coming to Chicago," he said.

The plot revolves around Iran's nuclear program and Dorman's character, intelligence officer John Tavner, must forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous non-official cover.

He says since being in the US, he had connected with Chicago's music and nightlife scene and enjoyed filming in the city of skyscrapers.

"We worked long hours on the show, as is always the case with these projects, and so it was great to find inviting cafes and a good music scene for those late after-hours," Dorman said.

"I love the blues, and I loved spending time at Blue Chicago. I could go there late nights, after work, pull up a stool and just get into the cool music scene there."

This isn't the first time Dorman, who was born in New Zealand but moved to Bundaberg at the age of 10, has graced the screens of viewers around the globe.

He played Tom Wilcox in Wonderland and Christian Hayden in The Secret Life of US.

According to IMBD, he lost his New Zealand accent immediately after moving to Bundy.

"Any trace of a Kiwi accent disappeared almost immediately to avoid teasing at school," it said.

Dorman said he would be catching up with the NewsMail to share more insight into his spylife when he returns to Australia in the near future.