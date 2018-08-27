Bundy's newest RV park welcomes travellers

OFFICIAL OPENING: The Bundaberg CMCA RV Park was officially opened by Mayor Jack Dempsey, CMCA chairman Garry Lee and local CMCA member Arthur Bugden, the driving force behind the project.

THE official opening of the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia's RV park was celebrated today with members of council and travellers.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey cut a ribbon with CMCA and council officials to mark the occasion.

CMCA chair Garry Lee said a low-cost camping site was something that appealed to travellers.

"We did a survey of CMCA members, many of whom look for free or low-cost camping and members would prefer to go into a camp environment with other CMCA members,” MrLee said.

As for whether more parks would be built in the region, Mr Lee said he was excited about the future.

"Within the Wide Bay, we would certainly look at other parks,” he said.

Mr Lee said the park would provide a lucrative boost to the local economy.

"This park will probably be open all year and we would expect 25 to 30 vehicles here pretty much every night of the year,” he said.

"We would expect the spend out of this park (of) between $15,000 to $20,000 a week, so that could be up to half million dollars a year of money that may not have come to Bundaberg if we were just relying on the traditional accommodation options for RV travellers.”

Cr Dempsey said it was exciting to see the park achieving success so soon after opening.

"Bundaberg Regional Council is certainly very thankful for the CMCA investing into our beautiful region and having a win-win for the ratepayers for this region as well,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We had an unused site that is now being used to not just attract CMCA members but also add to the economic benefit of the region.

"We've already had over $100,000 spent within our local businesses and more to come.”

The RV park is on the site of the old showgrounds, and is for the exclusive use of CMCA members only.

Cr Dempsey said the park would bring more travellers into Bundaberg to the benefit of the local economy.

"The whole idea is to get them off that highway and get them into Bundaberg in the first place,” he said.

"The message going around campfires across Australia is Bundaberg is open for tourism, open with a friendly smile and a shake of a hand to say we'll welcome all the RV-friendly people here to the beautiful Bundaberg region.

"At this facility they get a taste for the region, they get a taste of Bundaberg.”