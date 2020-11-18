Bundy’s newest beauty parlour set to pamper

Opening the doors to her new beauty salon less than four weeks ago, Young Muller is excited to start building a regular base of clients and offering them luxurious treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Opening the doors to her new beauty salon less than four weeks ago, Young Muller is excited to start building a regular base of clients and offering them luxurious treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar

FEAR of failure is something that prevents some from giving it a go and reaching for their dreams.

But for mother-of-two Geunyoung (Young) Muller, she has refused to let this get in the way, opening the doors to her beauty salon Stay Young less than four weeks ago.

Passionate about pampering clients, Young Muller said she offers signature peels, facials, relaxing massages and luxury body treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Working at other beauty salons in the past, the small business owner said she wanted to step out of her comfort zone and further test her skills and capability.

"I just thought I needed a new challenge because I felt like I was a bit too comfortable where I was which was limiting my growth," Ms Muller said.

"If I want to go deeper, I needed to learn about how other areas of the salon worked and I wanted to experience the management side of running a business too.

"It's very early days and I don't want to get ahead of myself because of course there's that fear of failure and my focus right now is just this, but one day I would love to grow the business."

Opening the doors to her new beauty salon less than four weeks ago, Young Muller is excited to start building a regular base of clients and offering them luxurious treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Born in Korea, Ms Muller studied beauty therapy the moment she finished high school in 2007.

Keen to go on an adventure, she gave up her career to explore Australia on a working holiday visa years later.

Meeting her now husband, a born and bred Bundy boy, Ms Muller decided to stay and after their first child, the couple decided to settle down in Bundaberg.

"My husband and I love Bundaberg so much - it's such a great lifestyle," Ms Muller said.

"I decided to get back into beauty therapy so I studied it again in Australia, but this time it was in English so I was lucky I already had the knowledge and experience."

Stay Young is located in the Rounds Arcade on Bourbong St. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Installing curtains, new pendant lights and personalising the interior of the store with stylish decor, the atmosphere is both luxurious and tranquil. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Offering a selection of luxury packages, clients will feel pampered with relaxing facials, signature peels, therapeutic massages and exfoliation or rejuvenating body treatments.

Installing a curtain and rail, light pendant fittings and with a touch of personalised styling, the store atmosphere creates a relaxing and private sanctuary.

"As it's my first business, I really wanted a place that was the perfect size - not too big and easy to manage," Ms Muller said.

"I love (my job) because it allows me to work one-on-one with clients making the experience much more personal and I just really like making others feeling pampered."

With more than 13 years experience in beauty therapy, Young Muller wanted to open up her own business to challenge herself further. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Thanking family, friends and the local community for their support, the small business owner said she is excited to build a regular client base.

Stay Young is at 54 Bourbong St, upstairs in the Rounds Arcade.

The business is open Wednesday to Friday, from 9.30am to 4.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am to midday.

For more information or to make a booking, phone 0432 407 661 or visit stayyoungbeauty.com.au