Bundy's new pet-friendly cafe

NEW DIGS: Anne Neubecker with Dayzee outside her new cafe, Coffee at Dayzees. Mike Knott BUN090418DAYZEES1

ANNE Neubecker may have a new name, location and style but it's the same great taste customers are used to.

Since closing Melting Moments Kafe in the CBD, Ms Neubecker has opened Coffee At Dayzees on the corner of Birks St and Dunn Rd.

The pet-friendly venue officially opened on March 1 and Ms Neubecker said people were loving it.

"We're getting excellent feedback, people are saying it's lovely how quiet and peaceful the cafe is,” she said.

"We're using the same Botanic Coffee which customers have been asking about.”

For those looking to enjoy a coffee with their dog by their side, there's an outdoor seating area with handles on the cafe to tie the leads to.

There are also water bowls available to keep your four-legged friends hydrated.

Ms Neubecker said she was excited for a new adventure of her own with Coffee At Dayzees.

The cafe is almost an extension of it's owner and what she holds dear.

She said the coffee shop's name was inspired by her cavalier pup Dayzee and the decor includes beloved family memorabilia, while the colour scheme is based on the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

"I've always been a fan of hers since I was a kid,” she said.

"There's a print of her up the front, we've got pens and we wear the shirts on Saturday.”

Alongside some of the meals and treats made by Melting Moments by Leonie, Coffee At Dayzees offers all-day breakfast. And Ms Neubecker said it's all because of the avocado smash, "they just love it”.

"A lot of the regulars and groups that used to come up town are coming here and say they are finding it easier to get a park,” she said.

"It's so much easier to get a park and oldies like that they can park closer and don't have to walk too far.”

Coffee At Dayzees is open from 6am-3pm weekdays.

For more details about the cafe phone 4151 0033 or head to their Facebook page.