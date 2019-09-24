Bundy’s new KFC site up for sale

JUST a few months old, the building leased by the city's newest KFC restaurant is up for sale, providing an investment that could be worth taking a bite out of.

The Bargara Rd building has a 15-year lease in place with tenant Collins Foods, which has more than 200 KFC restaurants throughout Australia.

Selling agent Director Darren Collins said the plan was to always sell the site after it opened, which was in July this year.

"The site was originally sourced by Brisbane developers RDF Developments who worked in with KFC on their local requirement for a new restaurant in Bundaberg," he said.

"The property has been designed to capture Bargara Road's high level of traffic which provides direct access to 14,063 vehicles per day … which will ensure its success as a dominant food destination along this high traffic arterial road."

Set to go under the hammer in Richmond on October 10, Mr Collins said he'd already seen a high level of interest in the property.

"We have seen a consistent patter of private investors successfully acquiring these risk-averse passive investments," he said.

"It's a safe and low maintenance asset class that provides attractive returns to parties who are frustrated by having cash achieving minimal returns due to record low interest returns from term deposits."

For more details call Mr Collins on 0404 781 787 or email darren.collins@cbre.com.au.