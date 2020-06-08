Bundy’s new Flying Doctors base off to flying start

FLYING START: RFDS flight nurse Debra Wilson and her colleagues have helped hundreds of patients since Bundy’s new base opened.

FLYING START: RFDS flight nurse Debra Wilson and her colleagues have helped hundreds of patients since Bundy’s new base opened.

BUNDY’S Royal Flying Doctor Service crew has had a flying start following the opening of the state-of-the-art Bundaberg Aeromedical Base three months ago.

While the skies may have been quiet with the grounding of commercial flights due to coronavirus, the RFDS has flown 425 patients to emergency care around the state since the start of March.

That’s an average of about five a day.

Patients needing the RFDS’s help have ranged from expectant mothers and newborns to cardiac patients and the seriously injured.

Highlighting its large footprint the base covers, patients have been picked up from 34 places, including Hervey Bay, Gladstone, Kingaroy and even Barcaldine.

GUARDIAN ANGELS: The Bundaberg Royal Flying Doctor Service Team.

RFDS Bundaberg clinical and base operations manager Robyn Langton said the new base meant patients transferred through the facility had more comfort than previously.

“A real benefit of the new base is the patient transfer facility, which allows us to care for patients in a comfortable, clinical environment inside the base while they wait for ongoing transfer,” Ms Langton said.

“Previously, patients often had to wait on a stretcher on the tarmac or inside the aircraft.

“The RFDS is always looking at ways of delivering even greater levels of care, and we have seen exactly that since the new base became operational.”

The base construction was funded through the Commonwealth Government’s Building Better Regions Fund, matched by community and corporate donations.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: RFDS Bundaberg clinical and base operations manager Robyn Langton says the community will be able to tour the new base soon.

Ms Langton said she looked forward to showing the community through the facility in the near future.

“Unfortunately we had to postpone our official opening due to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines” she said.

“We had such an amazing show of support throughout the build, and we can’t wait to show the community how their support is directly impacting so many people from the region.

COVID OPERATIONS

Between February 2, 2020 and May 28, 2020 the RFDS has conducted 457 patient episodes of care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases nationally.

Of those 457 patients, 27 have been in Queensland.