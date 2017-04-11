Bundy's new community hub is officially open

UNVEILING: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, the PCYC's Mark Ryder, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Addison Graham at the opening of the Multiplex.

A NEW home for the PCYC and a community hub offering a multitude of sporting opportunities, stage one of the Bundaberg Multiplex is now officially open.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was joined by Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and PCYC operations chief Mitch Ryder today to mark the milestone.

Cr Dempsey said the the project was a testament to the funding partnership achieved with the state government and the use of contractors, who provided every opportunity for local suppliers to be involved.

"Finally, we will have a facility that is home to an important organisation in the PCYC, can cater to numerous community requirements, major events, seminars and be a flexible facility to meet any emergency that may arise across our region,” he said.

Council major projects spokesman Greg Barnes said that while the Multiplex would serve so many sections of the community, with its myriad sporting opportunities, childcare facilities and even market days, it would also stand as the hub to everything that would grow around it.

"The opportunities for commercial and residential development and parks and open spaces will ensure this site becomes synonymous with the growth of the Bundaberg region,” he said.

"The Multiplex is indicative of where the Bundaberg region is headed.”

Stage One of the multiplex cost $14.5 million, with the State Government contributing $5 million.

Stage Two is under construction with local company Murchie Constructions awarded the $12.5 million contract.