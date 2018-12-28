Bundy's most clicked homes on the market in 2018

FROM beautiful beach views to a farmer's dream, there's something for everyone among Bundaberg's most viewed property listings of 2018.

Unsurprisingly, a national award-winning home dubbed "The Glass House”, at Bargara, took out the top spot, being viewed more than 10,000 times online since it was listed earlier this year.

New realestate.com.au data reveals the slice of paradise at 51 Woongarra Scenic Drive caught the attention of 10,528 virtual window shoppers, likely for its luxury, aesthetic and matching price tag.

The Queensland Sotheby's International Realty listing was originally being sold via expressions of interest in March, but has since been advertised at being priced between $4.8m and $5.8m.

The three-storey beachfront property is described as unique when first listed, boasting a master bedroom that takes up an entire floor of the property, a fully decked-out entertainment area and a series of natural water features.

Perry Edmondson-Clark from Sotheby's previously told the NewsMail that the owner spared no expense when building and designing the home in 2010, which won Wide Bay Burnett House of the Year in the same year.

"It has amazing features including an all commercial-grade kitchen and appliances that you would find in a restaurant,” he said.

"The way it presents when you walk in the front door is like your own exclusive private island - it is your sanctuary.”

In contrast, a variety of rural properties nestled on to larger blocks of land also made the list, including an elevated house, complete with a pool, on 2ha in Bucca , and a five bedroom house on 0.8ha of fertile land in South Kolan.

An extremely affordable 10ha plot of land in Gin Gin racked up 6829 views, making it the fifth most viewed listing.

Featuring an abundance of trees and a creek bordering the property, the site is said to have many locations ideal for building a house with a view.

Potential buyers could snap up 109B Moolboolaman Rd for a mere $65,000.

Browsers were intrigued by a South Bingera property, which ranked as the fourth most viewed, despite being advised of a white ant problem.

Being sold "as is, where is”, 14 Premier Terrace features two dwellings on 2321sq m of bushland, was said to have "a peaceful bush feel with the convenience of Bundaberg nearby”.

It was sold for $151,000 on August 9.

Of the 20 hottest properties in Bundaberg, 12 were snatched up between July and November, with properties remaining in Bargara, Gin Gin, South Kolan, Gooburrum, Moore Park and Bucca.

House hunters seemed to be in the market for larger homes, with many on the list featuring four or more bedrooms, at least two bathrooms and multiple car spaces.

An hour south of Mundubbera, the entire town of Allies Creek (advertised as 534 Mills Rd) was sold this year to grandparents Peter and Karyn Peeters for just $550,000.

Although it's not in the Bundaberg local government area, the note-worthy sale deserves a mention for ranking within the top 10 most clicked listings in the state, with 32,738 people taking a peek.

On the cusp of retirement, the couple plans on turning the town, consisting of its own church, sawmill, two whole streets of houses and four large sheds, into a retro tourism hotspot.

Top 20 most viewed Bundaberg properties:

