Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Statistics from the past three months show the most common crimes and offences in the Bundaberg local government area.
Statistics from the past three months show the most common crimes and offences in the Bundaberg local government area.
News

Bundy’s most and least recorded crimes in the past quarter

Crystal Jones
16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRUG offences have dominated reported crimes in the Bundaberg local government area this past quarter.

Thefts and traffic offences followed, with good order offences, property damage and assault the next highest categories.

Unlawful entry, fraud and weapons made up the lessor categories.

A total of 1655 offences were logged from the three months spanning June to August, with midnight being the most popular hour for illegal activities.

Areas in the centre of town recorded a high number of offences.

In one inner-city cluster, there were 119 offences including 26 cases of fraud, 26 thefts, 16 good order offences, 12 drug offences, 12 property damage offences, eight traffic related offences, seven assaults, three cases of handling stolen goods, three unlawful motor vehicle uses, two weapons offences, two cases of trespassing and vagrancy and one each of drunkenness and unlawful entry.

A pie chart showing crime in the region in the past quarter.
A pie chart showing crime in the region in the past quarter.

The Queensland Police Service gives a number of tips for staying safe, including:

Personal safety

– Exhibiting strong, confident body language when walking around

– Being aware and alert

– Listening to and trusting instincts

– Removing headphones and not using your mobile phone when crossing streets

Home safety

– Make sure your dogs are locked even when at home

– Consider installing a door viewer to see who is at your door before you open it

– Keep items such as house and car keys out of sight

– Lock up items of value

– Consider installing security lighting

If you have a crime to report, contact Policelink on 131 444.

bundaberg crime statistics
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sneak peek: Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

        Premium Content Sneak peek: Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

        News The pontoon set to make sleeping on the reef at Lady Musgrave a reality is coming to life, piece by peice.

        • 16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Backpacker warned of jail time after picking more than fruit

        Premium Content Backpacker warned of jail time after picking more than fruit

        News “Consensual” fight to settle differences gets out of hand

        • 16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        GOING WILD: Locals capture Bundy wildlife in photos

        Premium Content GOING WILD: Locals capture Bundy wildlife in photos

        Pets & Animals Send your photos to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        • 16th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor, LNP in Qld earn $550k in ‘business forum’ schemes