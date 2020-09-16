Bundy’s most and least recorded crimes in the past quarter

Statistics from the past three months show the most common crimes and offences in the Bundaberg local government area.

DRUG offences have dominated reported crimes in the Bundaberg local government area this past quarter.

Thefts and traffic offences followed, with good order offences, property damage and assault the next highest categories.

Unlawful entry, fraud and weapons made up the lessor categories.

A total of 1655 offences were logged from the three months spanning June to August, with midnight being the most popular hour for illegal activities.

Areas in the centre of town recorded a high number of offences.

In one inner-city cluster, there were 119 offences including 26 cases of fraud, 26 thefts, 16 good order offences, 12 drug offences, 12 property damage offences, eight traffic related offences, seven assaults, three cases of handling stolen goods, three unlawful motor vehicle uses, two weapons offences, two cases of trespassing and vagrancy and one each of drunkenness and unlawful entry.

A pie chart showing crime in the region in the past quarter.

The Queensland Police Service gives a number of tips for staying safe, including:

Personal safety

– Exhibiting strong, confident body language when walking around

– Being aware and alert

– Listening to and trusting instincts

– Removing headphones and not using your mobile phone when crossing streets

Home safety

– Make sure your dogs are locked even when at home

– Consider installing a door viewer to see who is at your door before you open it

– Keep items such as house and car keys out of sight

– Lock up items of value

– Consider installing security lighting

If you have a crime to report, contact Policelink on 131 444.